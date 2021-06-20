Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,267 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

