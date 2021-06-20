Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,972 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $3,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period.

Shares of WMK opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

