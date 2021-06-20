Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,700 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $911.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

