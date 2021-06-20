Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

