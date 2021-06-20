Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 80,760 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,760 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Shift4 Payments worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544 in the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

