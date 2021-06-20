Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.16 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

