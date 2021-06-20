Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.