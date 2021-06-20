Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,601 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.75% of Progress Software worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

