Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $134,736.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -1.61. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $25.55.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.