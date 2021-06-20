Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $134,736.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -1.61. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 269,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

