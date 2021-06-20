Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

