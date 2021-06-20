Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $46.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.13 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $193.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $233.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,402.22 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

