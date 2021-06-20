AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

TSE:ALA opened at C$25.80 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$25.80. The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.769305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

