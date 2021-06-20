Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,741,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

