Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,543,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094,684. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

