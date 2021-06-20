Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.09% of Amdocs worth $375,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

