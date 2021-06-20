AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,518,994.88 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 889.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.