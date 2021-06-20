Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $616,187.36 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

