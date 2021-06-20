AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $112.00 at Truist Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

