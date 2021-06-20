AmonD Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. AmonD has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $1,918.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

