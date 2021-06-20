Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

APH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,299. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

