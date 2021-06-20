Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

