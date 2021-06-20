Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post sales of $18.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.26 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

