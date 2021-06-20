Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. 17,257,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,213. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

