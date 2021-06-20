Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.87 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 1,338,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,321. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

