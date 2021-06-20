Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,948. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

