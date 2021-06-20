Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MYE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 288,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,452. The company has a market cap of $744.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.