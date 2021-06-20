Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $996.73 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

