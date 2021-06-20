Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. 5,238,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,486. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

