Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kelt Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$624.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.