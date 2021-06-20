Analysts Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Laidlaw reduced their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $439.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

