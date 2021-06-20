Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) PT at $25.00

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

HRB stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

