Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price at $200.60

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Kinaxis stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. 5,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

