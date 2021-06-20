Analysts Set See results about (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 320.50

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

J has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

See results about Company Profile

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.