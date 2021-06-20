Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $30.69

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

