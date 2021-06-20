AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

AU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 4,134,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

