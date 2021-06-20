Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

