Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
