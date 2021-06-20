AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

APPH opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

