Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

