Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.98 and last traded at $58.16. 9,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 358,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.