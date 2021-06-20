Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.1 days.

Aritzia stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

