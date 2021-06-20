Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 6.1%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.89.
A number of analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
