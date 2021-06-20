Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 6.1%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

