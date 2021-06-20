ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.