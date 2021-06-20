Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,422.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

ABF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 77 ($1.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,281 ($29.80). 1,971,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.08. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

