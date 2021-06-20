Assure (ARHH) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Assure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -3.61 Assure Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

Assure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assure and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Assure’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Summary

Assure peers beat Assure on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

