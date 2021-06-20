Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

