AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.37 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

