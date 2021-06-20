Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 168642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

