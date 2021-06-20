Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $25.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 405 shares.
ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
