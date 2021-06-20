Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $25.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 405 shares.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

