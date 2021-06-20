AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277,054 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.4% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 357,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 413,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 276,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,706,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

