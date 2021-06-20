Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Up 1.9%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 5,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUTLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

